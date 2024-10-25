Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 3665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 100.39%.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

