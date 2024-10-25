Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,982,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,833,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 682.5% in the third quarter. Rogco LP now owns 51,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $667.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.