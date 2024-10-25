Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 44.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 71.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,982,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

