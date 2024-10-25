Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.00. 1,034,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,891,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

