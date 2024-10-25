Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 129,022 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in CVS Health by 71.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

