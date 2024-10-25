Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $178.60 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

