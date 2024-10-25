Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to C$260.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$209.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down C$2.81 on Friday, reaching C$244.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$239.18. The stock has a market cap of C$63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$253.95.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12. Insiders sold a total of 30,671 shares of company stock worth $6,073,683 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

