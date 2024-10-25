WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,168,000 after purchasing an additional 351,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. 193,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,870. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $100.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.