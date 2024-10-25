Wells Fargo & Company Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 35,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.