West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.62) by C($0.79), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.8 %

WFG traded up C$2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$134.82. 175,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$141.27.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 75.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets raised West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

