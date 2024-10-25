West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.62) by C($0.79), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.8 %
WFG traded up C$2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$134.82. 175,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 2.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$141.27.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 75.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
