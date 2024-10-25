West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 680 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 778.7% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72,143 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $952.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

