West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $239.06 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

