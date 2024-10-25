West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

