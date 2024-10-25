West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

