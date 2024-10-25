West Wealth Group LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.71. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,041. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

