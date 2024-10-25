Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,598. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

