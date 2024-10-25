Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,598. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
