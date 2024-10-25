What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CCS FY2025 Earnings?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

