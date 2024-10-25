What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Corning Q4 Earnings?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Corning has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

