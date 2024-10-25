Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

