William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

CSGP stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.98 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

