Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-$4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WGO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 1,092,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,216. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

View Our Latest Report on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.