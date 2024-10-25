Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-$4.50 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 356,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

