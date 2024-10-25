Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.60.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $271.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

