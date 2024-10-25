Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $236,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

