Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.58 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

