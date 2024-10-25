Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.85% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $143.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.