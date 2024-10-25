WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.18, but opened at $51.85. WPP shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 25,947 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

