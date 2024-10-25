Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.34 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $23,757.89 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,355,320 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,355,320.25891003. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34073975 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $21,063.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

