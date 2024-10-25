Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6,887.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 233,754 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

