Xai Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Xai has a market cap of $138.71 million and $16.87 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21184551 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $17,311,000.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

