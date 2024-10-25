Zacks Research Comments on IDEX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

