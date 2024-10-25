Zacks Research Comments on IDEX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

