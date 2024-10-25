Zacks Research Estimates Garmin’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Garmin in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

GRMN opened at $161.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average is $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $184.42.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

