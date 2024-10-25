Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

