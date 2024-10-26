10,794 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

