12,472 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

