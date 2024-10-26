19,060 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.