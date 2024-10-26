21,392 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Purchased by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. CWC Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

XCEM stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.