328 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,081.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $895.88 and a one year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

