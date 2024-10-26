4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

4imprint Group stock remained flat at $66.25 during midday trading on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

