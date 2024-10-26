A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.52% of A. O. Smith worth $67,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in A. O. Smith by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 822,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,321. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

