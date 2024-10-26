A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 293.5% in October

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of AZ stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.58.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.
About A2Z Smart Technologies
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
