A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 293.5% in October

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AZ stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.58.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Featured Articles

