Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

