AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $187.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

