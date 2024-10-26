ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 345,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $459.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

