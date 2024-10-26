ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,797,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,404. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

