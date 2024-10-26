Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07), reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AAV opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.
Insider Activity at Advantage Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
