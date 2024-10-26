AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after purchasing an additional 208,407 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AerCap by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after buying an additional 274,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $95.42 on Friday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.