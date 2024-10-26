AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Shares of AER opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. AerCap has a 1-year low of $58.46 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 209.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

