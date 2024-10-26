Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $186.53 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00239053 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,497,152.5215977 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.05279996 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $36,238,137.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

