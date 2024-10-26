AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Trimmed by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in AeroVironment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.90. 182,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

